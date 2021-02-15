Uhuru, leaders eulogise Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among Kenyans who have condoled with the family and the people of Garissa County following the death of their senator, Mohamed Yusuf Haji.

The 80- year-old Haji died on Monday morning while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

In his message of condolence, the President eulogised the veteran politician, who until his death was the co-chair of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce, as a dependable Kenyan leader and patriot.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader.

"Mzee Haji was a highly respected leader and elder whose wisdom, deep knowledge of the Kenyan society and long experience as a public administrator enabled him to serve the country in various leadership roles with distinction for many years," the President said.

The country has lost a devoted and indefatigable administrator who was cause-driven. Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji was a gifted politician, modest yet strategic schemer with ground-breaking mediation skills. pic.twitter.com/5FBLZHaaax — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 15, 2021

The President said the death of Senator Haji is a big blow to the country, especially for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional reform process where his leadership will be dearly missed.

"Mzee Haji was a steward of the BBI process and a strong pillar of our desire to construct a cohesive, peaceful and more progressive Kenyan nation. His stewardship of the initiative shall be missed," the President added.

Other leaders who sent their messages of condolences include Deputy President William Ruto, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Nominated Senator Abshiro Halake and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya among others.

2/.2 May Allah grant him Janatul Firdaus & give his family, friends, the people of Garissa and the entire country comfort during this difficult time. Baba had a remarkable life, rich in family and friends and dedicated to serving his country with distinction. Rest in peace Baba. pic.twitter.com/p63ySlQl3S — Abshiro Halake (@Ahalake) February 15, 2021

DP Ruto mourned Mr Haji as a gifted politician who had ground-breaking mediation skills.

He said the country has lost a devoted and indefatigable administrator.

On her part, Ms Halake said Mr Haji was dedicated to serving his country with distinction.

And Mr Duale said Garissa County will miss Senator Haji’s guidance, terming him a man who advocated for peace and harmony among the pastoralist communities.

Garissa in particular will forever miss his guidance. He was a man who advocated for peace and harmony among the pastorals commuinities during his lifetime.



At a personal level, He was my father, my senator, political mentor, adviser and above all, leader of my community. — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, MP (@HonAdenDuale) February 15, 2021

Governor Oparanya said Mr Haji was hands-on and focused public servant who served Kenya diligently. He said the Garissa senator will be remembered for his contribution and leadership as the chairman of the BBI taskforce team.

Senator Mohammed Yusuf Haji was a dedicated, committed, hands-on and focused public servant who served this country diligently in different capacity.



He will be remembered for his contribution, wise counsel and steadfast leadership as chairman of the BBI taskforce team. pic.twitter.com/UABZTDxCbj — Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) February 15, 2021