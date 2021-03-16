Hustler Centre Nairobi
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Centre

Politics

Prime

UDA withdraws from Juja by-election, prevents fight with Jubilee

By  Kamau Maichuhie  &  Simon Ciuri

What you need to know:

  • UDA on Monday announced its withdrawal from the May 18 poll, averting a confrontation with the ruling Jubilee in the constituency.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with Deputy President William Ruto will not field a candidate in the upcoming Juja parliamentary by-election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.