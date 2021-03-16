UDA withdraws from Juja by-election, prevents fight with Jubilee

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with Deputy President William Ruto will not field a candidate in the upcoming Juja parliamentary by-election.

UDA on Monday announced its withdrawal from the May 18 poll, averting a confrontation with the ruling Jubilee in the constituency that is in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kiambu County backyard. The party’s secretary-general, Ms Veronica Maina, did not give reasons for the decision.

“We will be contesting in other by-elections in Machakos and Nyandarua,” Ms Maina told the Nation.

Two aspirants who had expressed interest in seeking UDA’s ticket have been left shopping for alternative parties to contest the seat that fell vacant following the death on February 22 of Jubilee’s Francis Munyua alias Wakapee.

Candidate's options

Ms Eunice Wanjiru has reportedly turned to the New Democrats party.

Mr Ken Gachuma on Monday told Nation he is still in the race but did not specify his alternative.

Mr Gachuma, a businessman, had vied in 2017 elections but was trounced by Wakapee in the Jubilee party primaries.

He had served as the constituency development fund chairman between 2013 and 2016. Some 13 aspirants, including Wakapee’s widow, Susan Njeri, have expressed an interest in the seat. Ms Njeri is seeking Jubilee’s ticket, hoping to succeed her late husband.

Sources suggested UDA has tactfully avoided a direct confrontation with the ruling party in President Kenyatta’s home turf, but could back a rival candidate running under a different party.

Mr George Koimburi, who had earlier indicated he would vie for the seat on Jubilee’s ticket, has decamped to the People’s Empowerment Party that is associated with an outspoken MP.

Gaturi by-election

Last December, the People’s Empowerment Party upset Jubilee to win the Gaturi ward by-election in Murang’a County. Ms Esther Mwihaki defeated the ruling party’s candidate and six other rivals.

Mr Koimburi, a businessman, was second in the 2017 elections in which Wakapee polled 66,190 votes to win by a landslide. Mr Koimburi, who garnered 10,165 votes, claimed winners in Jubilee party primaries are pre-determined and there was no need of participating in a flawed process.

“The people of Juja must be left to elect the person that they want to be their next MP. The people have in the past defied the odds and sent a strong message that they elect individuals and not their party. I foresee history repeating itself,” he said.

Speaking during Wakapee’s burial in the presence of President Kenyatta, Kiambu County MPs Caucus chairman Jude Njomo proposed Ms Njeri to succeed her late husband.

Ms Njeri is banking on her late husband’s impressive development record to clinch the ruling party’s ticket in the primaries slated for March 20. Yesterday, Njeri submitted her papers at the Jubilee party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

“I will continue with the development agenda initiated by the departed MP,” she said.

Her candidature received a boost after her step-son, Michael Waititu, withdrew from the race reportedly following the intervention of the Jubilee leadership.

“After due consideration ... and with due respect to my late dad, it saddens me to officially declare withdrawal of my candidature from the upcoming by-election,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Other candidates

Others eyeing Jubilee’s ticket are Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) lecturers Joseph Ng’ang’a and Muiga Rugara.

Dr Ng’ang’a is a former Kiambu County Education executive. Mr Antony Kirori who vied for the seat in 2013 through the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) and Maendelo Chap Chap in 2017 is also contesting for the Jubilee ticket. He came third in 2017 elections after garnering 6,335 votes.

Mr Anthony Kirori, university don Naftaly Muiga Rugara and J. M. Kariuki are laos in the contest for the Jubilee ticket.

Ms Dorcas Chege will be running on Kanu’s ticket while four other aspirants are expected to run as independents.