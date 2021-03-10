Nakuru's London Ward and Hell's Gate MCAs sworn in

United Democratic Alliance (UDA)'s first ever elected leader in the country — Anthony Wachira Nzuki — has been sworn in as the new London Ward Member of County Assembly.

Mr Nzuki won the hotly contested by-election last week on a UDA ticket with 1,707 votes, edging out Jubilee Party's Francis Njoroge who garnered 1,385 votes.

Benard Kariuki of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP), which is linked to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, came third with 891 votes.

On Wednesday, Mr Nzuki was escorted to the county assembly by Kabazi Ward Representative, Dr Peter Mbae, and about 10 other MCAs.

Thanked voters

He took oath of office in the presence of Speaker Joel Kairu and later addressed journalists. He thanked London Ward voters and called for reconciliation.

"I thank God for the win and I also extend my gratitude to the people of London Ward who voted overwhelmingly for me. This is a pointer of things to come in 2022. I am more confident that my party leader, Dr William Ruto, will win and succeed President Kenyatta in 2022," said Mr Nzuki.

Dr Mbae, who spoke at the assembly, said UDA is the party of the future as the country heads to the 2022 polls.

"The win is a clear statement that UDA is the party of the future. Our win in London Ward has opened the womb for more UDA babies. Starting from the Rift Valley, you will see more people from across the country wanting to be part of the UDA party in the coming months,” said Dr Mbae.

Mr Nzuki toppled 15 other candidates in the mini-poll to capture the seat initially held by Samuel Mbugua who died in November 2020.

Ms Viginia Wamaitha Gicanga, the newly elected Hell’s Gate MCA (Jubilee) takes oath of office at the Nakuru County Assembly on March 10, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

New Hell's Gate MCA

At the same time, the newly-elected Hell's Gate MCA Virginia Wamaitha Gicanga, who won the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, was also sworn in on Wednesday morning.

Ms Gicanga garnered 3,955 votes, beating her closest challenger, UDA's

Jonathan Warothe who got 2,742 votes.

Mr Othman Kiguru, who contested on Peoples Empowerment Party (PEP) emerged third after getting 445 votes.

Ms Gicanga now takes over the seat initially held by John Njenga who died in November last year.

Nakuru Jubilee Party Branch Secretary-General Peter Cheruiyot, who also accompanied Ms Gicanga to the assembly, said the party is still strong in the county and the Rift Valley region.

"The Jubilee Party won the Hell's Gate by-election and in London Ward we were defeated by a small margin of about 200 votes. We did our part and we have learnt our lesson as we head to 2022," said Mr Cheruiyot.

He added: "The London Ward seat is the first and last seat that UDA [will win] in the region."

MCAs congratulated and welcomed the two into the House, promising to support them to ensure they deliver to their electorate.

Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Joel Maina Kairu (2nd left) with newly-MCAs Anthony Nzuki (left) and Ms. Viginia Wamaitha (2nd right) outside the Nakuru County Assembly after the swearing-in ceremony on March 10, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

The just-concluded London and Hell's Gate by-elections turned into a contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto amid sharp rifts between the two.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2022 succession politics took centre stage, during the campaigns.

Political pundits said DP Ruto’s allies wanted to win the seats as a test to the reception of his ‘Hustler’ politics in the Rift Valley region and a spring board to the 2022 elections.

Jubilee Party, which has held sway in Nakuru and in the Rift Valley since 2013, currently faces a spirited opposition from the splinter outfit, UDA.

According to political observers, Jubilee Party will be forced to go back to the drawing board as the UDA win is likely to have an impact on the ruling party’s influence in the region, which it has dominated for years.



