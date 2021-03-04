Chaos, violence and teargas mar by-elections

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir kicks a teargas canister at a polling station London Ward, Nakuru on on March 4, 2021

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Violence has erupted in some parts of the country, as voters cast their ballots in seven electoral areas.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.