Chaos, violence and teargas mar by-elections

Violence has erupted in some parts of the country, as voters cast their ballots in seven electoral areas.

Police skirmished with UDA supporters in Kisii following the arrest of Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba, who is contesting in the Kiamokama by-election.

Kisii police arrest UDA candidate Moses Nyandusi over bribery claims.

In Kakamega County, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was caught on video slapping an IEBC official at Bulonga polling station.

Former CS Echesa caught on video slapping an election official.

In Nakuru County, chaos erupted at Milimani Primary School polling station in London Ward as rowdy youth accused Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir of bribing voters.

Police used teargas to disperse the rowdy youth.

Three journalists suffered slight injuries in the incident.

Mr Korir's vehicle was smashed in the fracas.

Nakuru elections manager Silas Rotich ordered Mr Korir and other leaders allied to the Deputy President William Ruto out of the polling centre.

Politicians allied to the UDA party confront police officers at the Milimani polling station in Nakuru.