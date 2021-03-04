UDA's Anthony Nzuki wins London Ward by-election

​Deputy President William Ruto’s man has won the London Ward seat in the hotly contested by-election held on Thursday.

According to the mini poll results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mr Anthony Nzuki garnered 1,707 votes to beat Jubilee Party’s Francis Njoroge who garnered 1385 votes.

Mr Nzuki was declared winner by the IEBC Returning Officer Gilbert Serem. Mr Bernard Kariuki of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP), which is linked to Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria, came third with 891 votes.

Newly elected London Ward MCA Anthony Nzuki addressing the press in Naivasha on March 5, 2021. He is flanked by senators Kipchumba Murkomen (left) and Susan Kihika. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

The London mini-poll had more than 15 candidates eyeing the seat. Other candidates included; Rebecca Moraa Jillo (Third Way Alliance), Joseph Kariuki (The Service Party), Sammy Mugo aka Sonko (Democratic Party of Kenya), Assumpta Wangui, Joseph Kamanyi, Alex Maina, Peter Ngugi, Wesley Kariuki and Erick Njuguna all who vied on independent tickets.

The London seat fell vacant following the death of Samuel Mbugua in November, last year. The London Ward by-election turned into a contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

In Hellsgate Ward in Nakuru County, Jubilee retained the seat after Ms Virginia Wamaitha Gichanga garnered 3,955 votes, beating her closest challenger UDA's Jonathan Warothe who got 2,742 votes. Mr Othman Kiguru, who contested on Peoples Empowerment Party (PEP), emerged third after getting 445 votes.

Newly elected Kiamokama Ward MCA Malack Mainya Matara (second right) is congratulated by Gusii ODM leaders. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

In the Kiamokama Ward by-election in Kisii County, Orange Democratic Movement's Malack Mainya Matara clinched the seat after garnering 1,907 votes.

Nyakundi Daniel Ondabu of Party of Economic Democracy (PED) came second with 1,257 votes, followed by Stephen Magutu of The New Democrats (TND) party. UDA's Moses Nyandusi Nyakeremba came a distant sixth with 491 votes.

Lucy Ng’endo Njoroge (centre), celebrates with her supporters after she was declared winner of the Huruma Ward by-election on March 5, 2021. Photo credit: Stanley Kimuge | Nation Media Group

Jubilee Party also retained the Huruma ward seat in Uasin Gishu County after Ms Lucy Ng’endo was declared the winner.

Ms Ng’endo garnered 2,498 votes ahead of Mr Peter Wanjohi of The New Democrats who got 1,147 votes in the male-dominated race.

Her election is a big win to the women in the county. She becomes the second elected female ward representative in the county after Kimumu’s Sarah Malel.

Mr Francis Njoroge of People Empowerment Party (PEP) got 980 votes, while Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Peter Kinuthia came fourth with 891 votes in the election that was marred with low voter turnout.

The race attracted 13 candidates from 11 political parties and two independent candidates. Sammy Maathai, an independent candidate got 250, ODM’s Andrew Ouma had 174 votes, Michael Omollo of The National Vision Party (164) and Nechu Saina of Amani National congress (82).

Ms Ng’endo, is the widow of former Huruma MCA Peter Kiiru Chomba, who died at an Eldoret hospital after developing breathing complications late last year.

The MCA-elect thanked the voters for choosing her and vowed to continue with the developmental projects initiated by her late husband.

“We can only have one leader at a time and it is time to unite....I want to appeal to my competitors to join me in developing our ward. I also assure that I will serve all the voters in our great ward and deliver on all the promises I made during the campaigns,” said Ms Ngendo.

Jubilee Party's Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kuttuny said the win will cement the party's popularity in the region.