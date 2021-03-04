UDA's Anthony Nzuki wins London Ward by-election

Anthony Nzuki

Anthony Nzuki (centre) is congratulated by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot after he was declared winner of the London Ward by-election on March 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

​Deputy President William Ruto’s man has won the London Ward seat in the hotly contested by-election held on Thursday.

