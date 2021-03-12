Agnes Kavindu Muthama
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Muthama’s tactic ex-wife hopes will save her senatorial bid

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kavindu’s education background has come under sharp criticism from her political opponents.
  • Like her estranged husband before her, Ms Kavindu’s candidacy is threatened with lawsuits seeking to have her disqualified.

In October 2011, former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama moved to court to challenge the constitutionality of the Elections Act 2011, which had just been passed by the National Assembly.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ruto suspends countrywide public engagements

  2. Kenyan food activist wins WEF fellowship

  3. Covid-19 update: More new cases and recoveries

  4. Kidero suspends Homa Bay campaigns over Covid

  5. Lenku secures freedon for Kenyans who were jailed in Tanzania

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.