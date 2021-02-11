Drama at funeral as Kalonzo teases Muthama over ex-wife

There was drama in Machakos Wednesday as former senator Johnson Muthama nearly punched Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a funeral service as campaigns for the county’s senate by-election intensified.

The ugly confrontation that left mourners in shock happened at Mitaboni Primary School grounds in Kathiani Constituency during the burial of Bishop Bernard Nguyu of the Africa Inland Church.

Seething with fury, Mr Muthama shot from his seat, but was restrained from physically attacking Mr Musyoka as the former vice president was addressing mourners.

Estranged wife

Trouble started earlier when Mr Muthama, the interim chairman of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) — a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto — was forced to cut short his speech after mourners jeered him as he attempted to campaign against his former wife, Agnes Kavindu, who is vying for the Machakos senate seat.

Ms Kavindu, who is the Wiper party candidate in the Machakos by-election, had arrived at the tense funeral moments earlier, accompanied by Mr Musyoka and other party stalwarts.

The Machakos Senate by election scheduled for March 18.

In his speech, Mr Muthama tried to justify his reasons for parting ways with Mr Musyoka, and why he was rooting for DP Ruto to clinch the presidency in the 2022 elections.

Shouted down

However, mourners who kept shouting “Msaliti! Msaliti! (traitor) drowned his speech with boos, forcing him to resume his seat, dejected and embarrassed as his former wife and other leaders watched.

Ms Kavindu, like the other candidates — Mutua Katuku of Maendeleo Chap Chap and Urbanus Ngengele of UDA — was not allowed to speak at the funeral but special prayers were offered for them.

Tempers flared again when Mr Musyoka, who was the last to speak, told the clergy that as they pray for peaceful campaigns, they should intercede more for Ms Kavindu because she is in a tricky situation of facing her former husband in the ongoing campaigns.

Mr Musyoka further made fun of Mr Muthama’s difficult moments, urging the clergy to pray for him as well.

Return to Wiper

The former VP continued to say that the former Senator will somersault and return to the Wiper fold after the 2022 elections “without shame”, despite all the political dirt he had thrown at him (Musyoka).

“Even if he disagrees with me now, he knows where I am heading but I’ll hand over his wife Kavindu back to him after she’s elected the senator of Machakos,” Mr Musyoka said amid cheers, prompting Mr Muthama to shoot from his chair and charge towards the podium.

MPs Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) and Robert Mbui (Kathiani) restrained Mr Muthama from embarrassing himself further as the Wiper leader’s elite security detail stood alert to prevent a physical confrontation.

Mourners watch in disbelief

A visibly agitated Mr Muthama could be seen hurling bitter words at his former party boss and daring him for physical duel as mourners watched in disbelief.

It was the first time Mr Muthama was sharing a podium with both his estranged wife and Mr Musyoka since he broke political ranks with Wiper party to join DP Ruto last year.

The AIC bishop’s funeral brought together leaders from the Ukambani region including Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), several MPs and other leaders.

Governor Mutua, who coordinated the VIP protocol, had warned politicians against making politically inflammatory remarks at the burial.

“After consulting with the presiding bishop, Abraham Mulwa, we have thought it prudent to advise our political leaders not to politic at this ceremony. We are bidding farewell to a respected clergy and all we are calling for is a peaceful send-off of our bishop,” he said.

Presidential aspirants

Dr Mutua said although the Kamba community had three presidential aspirants including himself, Kibwana and Kalonzo, residents should be allowed to support the most electable candidate.

“I am ready to support anyone between Prof Kibwana and Kalonzo if they are more popular than me across Kenya. Similarly, I expect the same of them,” said Dr Mutua.

