Leaders condemn public spat between Kalonzo and Muthama

A cross-section of political and religious leaders from Ukambani on Thursday condemned the public spat between Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama.

Bishop Abraham Mulwa of Africa Inland Church said it was embarrassing for the community to watch the two leaders engage in ugly confrontations in public and exchange bitter words touching on their families.

Muthama confronts Kalonzo at funeral over remarks on ex-wife

“That is unacceptable. Unfortunately, both Mr Musyoka and Mr Muthama are members of AIC and they know the position of the Church regarding politicking in funerals and church events,” Bishop Mulwa told the Nation on the phone.

The Bishop disclosed that he had sent a team of elders to separately talk to both leaders and dissuade them against setting a bad example to the young leaders with regard to the way they conduct themselves at funerals.

There was drama at Mitaboni in Machakos County on Wednesday when Mr Muthama nearly punched the Wiper leader at the burial of Bishop Bernard Nguyu. Bishop Nguyu was the Regional Presiding Priest for the Africa Inland Church.

In the ugly confrontation that left mourners in shock, Mr Muthama shot up from his seat, but was restrained from physically attacking Mr Musyoka as the former Vice-President was giving his address.

Mr Musyoka mocked the former senator in a series of jibes touching on his marital problems, saying he’ll hand over his ex-wife Agnes Kavindu back to him, after she’s elected the senator of Machakos, prompting Mr Muthama to shoot up from his chair and charge towards him.

Ms Kavindu is the Wiper party candidate for the Machakos Senate by-election slated for March 18.

The AIC Bishop, who was presiding over his colleague’s burial, said it was only in Kenya that politics dominates funeral ceremonies instead of such events being a moment to condole with and comfort the bereaved.

Mrs Francisca Mutinda, the chairlady of Maendeleo ya Wanawake in Machakos, condemned the incident and blamed Mr Musyoka for provoking Mr Muthama and trying to embarrass him in public.

“That altercation has raised serious moral questions. It’s now clear that Kalonzo is keen to use the bitter divorce between Mr Muthama and Agnes Kavindu to settle his own messy political fallout with the former senator,” said the MYWO chair.

Mrs Mutinda wondered why Mrs Muthama -- the Wiper candidate -- was allowing herself to be used by other leaders as a political object to ridicule her former husband.

“Telling a man in public that you will return his wife after a certain period is the worst form of insult in the African culture and we demand that Kalonzo Musyoka apologises to the people of Machakos for ridiculing Muthama” Mrs Mutinda said.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo also condemned Mr Musyoka’s remarks, saying he went beyond the accepted norms and decency of keeping family issues out of politics.

The Yatta MP said he understood Mr Muthama’s bitter reaction after the provocation and urged leaders to refrain from trivialising the senatorial campaigns, adding that Machakos voters will choose the best candidate to replace the late Boniface Kabaka.

“We all have a duty as leaders to set a good moral example. I disagree with Muthama in politics but I had to call him yesterday and just say sorry for what he went through at the burial,” Mr Kilonzo said.

Governor Kivutha Kibwana said those who continue to politic at funerals should be responsible for their actions.

It was the first time Mr Muthama was sharing a podium with both his ex-wife Agnes and Mr Musyoka, since he broke political ranks with the Wiper party to join Deputy President William Ruto last year.

The Bishop’s funeral brought together leaders from the Ukambani region including Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Prof Kibwana (Makueni), several MPs and other leaders.

The by-election is shaping up into a three-horse race pitting Mrs Muthama, former cabinet minister Mutua Katuku of Maendeleo Chap Chap and Urbanus Ngengele of United Democratic Alliance.