Garissa, Bonchari and Juja mini-polls to be held on May 18

Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati who has announced that by-elections in Juja, Bonchari and Garissa will be held on May 18.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

The electoral commission has set May 18 the date for the Garissa Senate by-election. Also to be held on the same day are by-elections for Bonchari and Juja constituency seats.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid update: 331 new cases as vaccines arrive

  2. Mutemi’s removal from MCK board irregular, Ogeto tells MPs

  3. US urges Kenya to address crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

  4. IEBC sets date for Garissa, Bonchari and Juja mini-polls

  5. More than 25 priests, 60 nuns die in Tanzania

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.