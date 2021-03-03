Garissa, Bonchari and Juja mini-polls to be held on May 18

The electoral commission has set May 18 the date for the Garissa Senate by-election. Also to be held on the same day are by-elections for Bonchari and Juja constituency seats.

The mini-polls follow the deaths of Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka and Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu, who all died on different dates in February.

Also to be held on the same day is the by-election for Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County.

Three other by-elections are being held in Kabuchai and Matungu constituencies (March 4) and also in Machakos (Senate) on March 18.

Garissa’s Yusuf Haji, who chaired the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce that recommended changes to the Constitution, was a staunch supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the by-election to replace him is likely to bring forth another political duel between the Head of State and his estranged deputy William Ruto.

UDA

Dr Ruto has backed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in Kabuchai, Matungu and Machakos, and is also expected to field candidates on the party’s ticket in the upcoming May 18 by-elections.

In Garissa, Dr Ruto boasts of the support of former National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale and his support is going to be crucial in the Senate by-election.

For President Kenyatta, who has since teamed up with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, the mini-poll will be one to replace a man he said was a dependable ally and advisor.

The Garissa Senate mini-poll may also see Baringo Senator Gideon Moi-led Kanu playing a role. Mr Moi has recently attended various rallies to market the BBI in the county.

Mt Kenya region

It is in Juja where the battle for the control of President Kenyatta’s restive Mt Kenya region will play out once more, with the DP insisting he needs no one’s permission to visit the vote-rich region.

The Bonchari race, coming at a time when the DP has been attempting to make inroads in a region seen as fully behind Mr Odinga, may also be a good measuring contest for the Gusii region political bragging rights.

Each political party intending to participate in the by-elections is to submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date for the party nominations on or before March 8, 2021.

“The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven days of receipt of the names of the candidates,” Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said in a gazette notice.

IEBC will receive nomination papers from the candidates on March 29 and 30 when both independent and those backed by parties will submit their papers to the commission for assessment before being approved as candidates.

“Candidates intending to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates shall submit their name and symbols they intend to use in the by-election on or before March 8, 2021,” Mr Chebukati said.



