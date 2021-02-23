Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu dies in Nairobi

Juja MP Francis Munyua Waititu. He has died at MP Shah Hospital.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Juja Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu has died. The family said the legislator passed on at MP Shah Hospital on Monday evening.

