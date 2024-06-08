Why Green Congress of Kenya party seeks to change officials

The Registrar of Political Parties has published in the Kenya Gazette an intention to change officials of the Green Congress of Kenya (GCK) party, a move that would now hand the management of the outfit’s affairs to new individuals ahead of the 2027 elections.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 20 (1) (c) of the Political Parties Act, 2011, the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that Green Congress of Kenya (GCK) intends to change its Party Officials as follows…,” states the gazette notice dated May 24, 2024, in part.

At least 17 officials of the party formerly led by ex-Rangwe MP Matin Ogindo have been affected by the new changes.

In the notice, Mr Ogindo was replaced as the party leader by former Homa Bay County senatorial candidate Mr Hilary Alila while John Ariwo was replaced by Vincent Omuono as the deputy party leader.

Ms Scholar Chelangat who was the party’s National chairperson will now be the deputy chairman and her position taken by Mr Thomas Mariwa.

Ms Scholar replaces Erick Oduor who was the party’s deputy chairperson in Mr Ogindo’s lineup.

The party’s secretary general will now be Jane Anika, replacing Mr John Omondi, while George Lando remains deputy secretary general.

National Treasurer

Ms Veronicah Mumbua has also been replaced as the National Treasurer with Ms Salome Gikonyo while the deputy treasurer is Ms Roseline Magak.

The new National Organizing Secretary will be Mr Richard Ojuka replacing Mr Straton Mbelewa.

Mr Mbelewa will now serve as Mr Ojuka’s deputy in the position.

Mr Ogindo, the former GCK party leader ditched the outfit in October last year for President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, handing the reins of the party to Mr Alila.

Mr Alila, who is the immediate former chairman of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC), took over the party leadership at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Nairobi on October 27, 2023.

Mr Ogindo announced that he would now pursue his interests under President Ruto’s UDA.

He said that since he had shown interest in UDA, it was no longer tenable for him to belong to two parties.

Mr Alila, a former senatorial candidate in Homa Bay County, said he would now take the party to greater heights with an eye on future elections.

“I will now focus on strengthening this party by recruiting more members and reaching out to like-minded parties on the best possible way to work and achieve our political goals,” Mr Alila said.

We are a party that transcends political divides, seeking partners and friends from all corners of the political spectrum, he added.

“Our goal is clear; to strengthen our party and lay the groundwork for a coalition that will propel us into government,” said Mr Alila.

He said; “building a coalition is not just about gaining political power, but about delivering on our promises, about solving real problems for the people we serve.”

He pointed out that the party will roll out a massive recruitment drive to get more members.

“We are a grassroots party, born from the dreams and aspirations of everyday people who believe in a better tomorrow. We are the party of the future, and it's time to create a path that leads us to the hearts and minds of the next generation of youthful, vibrant voters,” Mr Alila said.

Push for inclusivity

He said he will endeavour to push for inclusivity, “which the party’s foundation is founded on where all voices are heard and all perspectives are respected.”

“Our party stands for good governance, economic prosperity, social justice, and a sustainable future. We understand that the next generation of voters is deeply concerned about issues like climate change, education, healthcare, and social equality. We must address these concerns and work tirelessly to make a better world for all.”

He said the party will harness the potential, energy and ideas of the youth and provide them with opportunities to shape the future.

Mr Ogindo had been appointed by President Ruto’s administration as the chairperson of the Kenya Fish Marketing Authority.

The President has been keen on making inroads in Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s Nyanza turf by bringing in more leaders from the region to his fold.