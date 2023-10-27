Alila takes over reigns at Green Congress party as Ogindo joins UDA

Former Rangwe MP Martin Ogindo has formally ditched his Green Congress of Kenya party for President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, handing the reigns of the party to politician Hilary Alila.

Mr Alila, who is the immediate former chairman of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC), took over the party leadership at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Nairobi on Friday.

The party also unveiled its 30-member NEC which will run its affairs.

It has Mr Alila as the party leader, Vincent Omuono (Deputy Party leader), Thomas Mariwa (National Chairman), Jane Anika (Secretary General), Salome Gikonyo (National Treasurer) and Richard Ojuka (National Organizing Secretary), among other officials.

Mr Ogindo, the outgoing party boss announced that he would now pursue his interests under president Ruto’s UDA.

He said that since he had shown interest in UDA, it was no longer tenable for him to belong in two parties.

“Since one cannot belong to two political parties at the same time, I want to announce here today that I have left the Green Congress party of Kenya and joined the ruling party,” the ex-Rangwe legislator announced, before handing over the reigns of the Green party to Mr Alila.

Mr Alila, a former senatorial candidate in Homa Bay County, said he would now take the party to greater heights with an eye on future elections.

“I will now focus on strengthening this party by recruiting more members and reaching out to like-minded parties on the best possible way to work and achieve our political goals,” Mr Alila said.

We are a party that transcends political divides, seeking partners and friends from all corners of the political spectrum, he added.

“Our goal is clear; to strengthen our party and lay the groundwork for a coalition that will propel us into government,” said Mr Alila.

He said; “building a coalition is not just about gaining political power, but about delivering on our promises, about solving real problems for the people we serve.”

He pointed out that the party will roll out massive recruitment drive to net more members.

“We are a grassroots party, born from the dreams and aspirations of everyday people who believe in a better tomorrow. We are the party of the future, and it's time to create a path that leads us to the hearts and minds of the next generation of youthful, vibrant voters,” Mr Alila said.

He said he will endevaour to push for inclusivity, “which the party’s foundation is founded on where all voices are heard and all perspectives are respected.”

“Our party stands for good governance, economic prosperity, social justice, and a sustainable future. We understand that the next generation of voters is deeply concerned about issues like climate change, education, healthcare, and social equality. It's our duty to address these concerns and work tirelessly to make a better world for all.”

He said the party will harness the potential, energy and ideas of the youth and provide them with opportunities to shape the future.

Mr Ogindo had been appointed by President Ruto’s administration as the chairperson of the Kenya Fish Marketing Authority.

The president has been keen on making inroads in Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s Nyanza turf by bringing in more leaders from the region to his fold.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo have been working with local leaders to improve the government's image in the region, which has largely voted for Mr Odinga for nearly three decades.