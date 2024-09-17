Why governor Fernandes Barasa is in trouble with ODM top organ

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa is expected to appear before the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Committee following his allegations that the party was interfering with local politics in Kakamega County Assembly.

In a statement from ODM Deputy Party leader Senator Godfrey Osotsi, the governor has been asked to stop spreading 'rumours' about the party until he appears before the Central Management Committee to defend himself.

“Following communication of this resolution we have seen unwarranted attacks on the Central Committee and Senior officials of the Party by the Governor and his acolytes at funerals, media and other public gatherings,” Senator Osotsi said in a statement.

On Sunday, the governor expressed his disappointment with the committee following its communication to the County Assembly Speaker and the Majority Leader.

According to Mr Barasa, the committee was acting on propaganda that the Speaker and the Majority leader were intimidating and frustrating Members of the County Assembly.

“I want to tell the Central Management Committee that you cannot attempt to fix a problem that does not exist. We don’t have a problem in the county Assembly of Kakamega,” Governor said.

He added that the party should allow the county to handle its affairs indecently without any interference from the party organ.

The governor claimed that there are individuals within the party who are using the party committee to settle political scores, hence betraying the party's fundamental principle of democracy.

“There are people who are trying to use the committee to settle political scores in the county by misleading the committee that we have problems in Kakamega and yet the problem which is an imaginary problem is what they are trying to fix.”

Governor Barasa asked ODM Interim leader Professor Anyang' Nyong'o to be careful not to be used by the interested politicians to cause confusion in the county.

The defiant governor reiterated that Philip Maina is the Speaker of the County Assembly, disregarding the committee’s communication.

“We shall not allow somebody to force a majority leader who was elected by ten MCAs to lead the County Assembly of Kakamega.”

Governor Barasa has been asked to respect the party organs and abide by their decisions.

“My advice to the Governor is that he ceases from this unbecoming behavior and await his date with the committee where he will be offered an opportunity to give his version,” Mr Osotsi said.