Who won the Gachagua-Karua debate? Ruto, Raila differ

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterpart William Ruto have heaped praises on the performances of their running mates during Tuesday’s debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Dr Ruto said Mr Rigathi Gachagua’s performance during the 90-minute debate was a clear sign that he is the best suited for the Deputy President job and he will contribute to their victory during the August 9 polls.

Thumbs up

“Congratulations Rigathi Gachagua my very able running mate. Kenyans are confident that in you we have a seasoned, passionate and focused leader to help us steer Kenya Kwanza to victory and the nation to prosperity. We thank almighty God na ubarikiwe sana. Never mind the media,” Dr Ruto tweeted.

Mr Odinga also praised Ms Martha Karua for always remaining calm during the entire debate even when she was provoked.

“Your poise, mastery of subject matters, and staying calm even when provoked were impressive. I congratulate my able deputy and team member. The Azimio family stands proud of your performance during last night's debate. Keep selling,” Mr Odinga tweeted.

The Jubilee Party which is also part of the Azimio coalition also congratulated Ms Karua for what they termed as a 'stellar performance'.

“Well done Martha Karua, in a debate where the opponent’s agenda was to provoke you and attack individuals, you remained calm, composed and articulate,” the party said.

Varied reactions

Kenyans also expressed their varied reactions on Twitter with most of them praising Rigathi Gachagua for exceeding their expectations.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki praised Gachagua for his take on issues such as state capture and accused Ms Karua of being reluctant to speak on the same for the benefit of Kenyans who were watching the debate.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said Ms Karua gave Kenyans the opportunity to hear how the Azimio team will solve their challenges should they win the polls.