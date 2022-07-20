Millionaire DPs: Gachagua, Karua worth Sh950 million

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua and his Azimio counterpart Martha Karua on Tuesday night seized the opportunity during their debate to declare their wealth as they tore into each other over allegations of corruption.

Mr Gachagua said he was worth Sh800 million, dismissing claims that he had Sh5 billion in his account.

Ms Karua, on the other hand, stated that she was worth Sh150 million, arguing that the Sh56 million she declared in 2013 had appreciated due to inflation.

"I think I’m worth just about Sh150 million and this is because the Sh56 million I had declared in 2013 has appreciated because of inflation,” she said.

“I haven't had any new properties. I am not thirsty for land. I am not thirsty for worldly goods. If you are looking for Martha Karua to be a billionaire, then no, I am not hungry for billions," she said.

Mr Gachagua explained that he was merely a victim of “blackmail” by the State and President Uhuru Kenyatta following corruption cases levelled against him, insisting that he was worth Sh800 million.

Defending himself against allegations by Ms Karua that he had obtained questionable wealth owing to corruption cases against him, the Mathira MP insisted those were mere claims.

“Allegations remain just allegations. Hon Martha knows, and I will never take her on allegations. A British newspaper accused her of receiving a bribe from BAT, but I cannot come here and accuse her that she is corrupt because of that allegation,” he said.

“The people of Kenya have been complaining that she used her office as justice minister to take land in South Ngariama and gave it to a relative, but that is just an allegation. The issue here is that we need to allow independent institutions to investigate corruption.”

But Ms Karua defended herself against the claims.

“I just want to let Mr Gachagua know that I do not have an iota of public land anywhere. In Kirinyaga or anywhere. I do not own land in South Ngariama,” Narc Kenya party leader said.

“I am glad he knows they are just allegations and I challenged the current administration that is there, and I’m not in power in Kirinyaga, that if there is truth in that allegation, then they must swiftly take me to court and recover [the alleged land].”

She went on: “The only land I own in Kenya is the house I live in, in Nairobi, and the house upcountry which is on my father’s land and he has included my name in the title. I said I’m not land-hungry and I’m not hungry for material wealth. Those who are hungry may never understand that.

“Relating to BAT, it was money paid to my campaign secretariat by a donor. Not paid to my personal account. Later, it transpired that it was money from a company. The matter has been investigated in the UK and the file has been closed.

She said she also “challenged the DPP … to investigate and prosecute me, so those matters are allegations”.

Mr Gachagua also faulted President Kenyatta, saying he was ‘lenient” in fighting corruption.

“He was lenient because the people involved in mega corruption are close to him both in family and friends. That is why he was lenient. But had he allowed independent institutions to fight corruption, the issue of leniency would not arise,” he said.

“Had he allowed independent institutions to fight corruption without getting involved, Rigathi Gachagua would not be in court.”

The two political rivals spoke during a debate at Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on Tuesday night.

Ms Karua had accused Mr Gachagua of massive corruption, leading to the freezing of some of his personal accounts in May 2020 on suspicion of money laundering at Rafiki Microfinance Bank.

But Mr Gachagua denied the allegations, saying he made his wealth from his sweat as “an astute businessman”.

"My account did not receive Sh5 billion; that is propaganda. The money that I have is well documented. This is money I made during the reign of Mwai Kibaki when the economy was thriving. I made over Sh200 million and invested in an account and that account has been running for the last eight years," he said.

He also explained how he came to obtain the Sh200 million now held in his frozen accounts, insisting that he amassed it during different periods of his career.

Ms Karua also sought to defend her decision to resign from President Mwai Kibaki’s government in 2009.

When she resigned, she cited frustrations in discharging her mandate in her position as justice and constitutional affairs minister.

Mr Gachagua said her resignation suggested that she was untrustworthy.

He claimed she left the government at a crucial time when she was needed, questioning her ability to stay on and fight for what she believes in when push comes to shove if the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition wins the August polls.

Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate implied that if Ms Karua was unable to work with Kibaki, whom he described as “the gentleman of Kenyan politics”, she is highly unlikely to serve under anyone else.

“I don’t think it is honourable to be a quitter. I think you must fight from within and pursue what you intended to do. Martha Karua quit President Kibaki’s government when Kibaki needed her, when Kibaki was in trouble, when Raila Odinga was making life impossible for him,” Mr Gachagua said.

“Mwai Kibaki needed Martha Karua. And … when Martha Karua needed to assist Mwai Kibaki, she quit. Mwai Kibaki [was] the gentleman of Kenya’s politics, an amiable old man, a good man, a respectable man, a man who [listened] to everybody. Any leader who could not work with Mwai Kibaki, I have serious doubts that leader can work with anybody else.”

But Ms Karua, in her defense, sought to clarify that resigning from a government you no longer believe in is the only honourable thing to do, saying it is what she said drove her decision.

She added that despite falling out with President Kibaki and leaving his government, both parties were respectful to each other about it and they could still meet later on and engage in conversation.

She instead accused DP Ruto of clinging to his position and continuing to draw a salary from taxpayers despite being at loggerheads with his boss, President Kenyatta.

“For those who don’t understand principle, they can never envisage resigning. But I do think it is dishonest to continue to take a public salary, to take the privilege and all that goes with office, when you know you can no longer deliver because of differences or other things,” Ms Karua said.

“I respectfully withdrew myself by resignation from Mwai Kibaki’s government, no name calling, such that we were able to continue to meet and sit down and talk … I don’t think the same can be said of Gachagua’s principal.”