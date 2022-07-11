Wajackoyah, Mwaure trade barbs at crucial IEBC meeting

Roots Party leader, Prof George Wajackoyah and his Agano counterpart, Waihiga Mwaure openly exchanged words earlier today while meeting the electoral agency to discuss matters regarding the forthcoming August polls.

The meeting, attended by several political parties’ representatives, media stakeholders and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), aimed to solve complaints that might adversely affect the General Election.

While speaking at the forum, Prof Wajackoyah clarified that he was not a bhang smoker, the outlawed drug in Kenya, which he ardently seeks to legalise if he is elected president. He then went ahead to criticise the clergy, for “misleading Kenyans” that he was promoting moral and societal decay in the country.

“Clergy, do not confuse people and do not condemn me, I might look mad but it is the way I was born. Please do not condemn me but pray for me that I might look like the way you want me look like,” he said.

He then roped in Mr Mwaure, who he described as an esteemed lawyer whom he respected but also a man of the cloak who, alongside other clergy, have outrightly condemned his bhang legalisation plans.

“Mwaure, my esteemed friend and senior counsel, a good man who also wears the cloak, please, speak to your expectations and do not attack me again,” he added.

Prof Wajackoyah then went ahead to criticise presidential candidates hell-bent on attacking each other instead of focusing on popularising their agenda to Kenyans. He particularly said he had a bone to chew with those who “dared” to abuse Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga who he described as the scion of Kenya’s democracy.

He also praised Mr Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua as a valiant warrior who defended the rule of law in the terrible times when democracy was under siege.

“Whoever does not respect Raila, take it to the bank that he is a man I respect most. I’m standing on this platform enjoying democracy because he fought for this freedom. There are people who are abusing Raila and to that one I have said no,”

“I have told everyone in my party that when talking, do not talk about Ruto, Mwaure or anyone else. But if you attack me, I will attack you and rebut you as a lawyer, he said.

On his part, Mr Mwaure rebutted Prof Wajackoyah’s statements saying Kenya had outlawed the growing of bhang before poking holes into his [Wajackoyah’s] plans of suspending the constitution if elected.

“On the issue of banning the Constitution, Kenyans are asking a lot of questions. You know that growing of bhang is illegal, you are a lawyer like me and we know that. Let us be leaders of processes and be people who follow the law,” Mr Mwaure said.

“Wajackoyah, we will see you at the ballot and the debate, I pray that as I win, you can come to my government and I pray that you be a bishop one day,” he said.