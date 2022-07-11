Key events in Kenya’s elections as of July 11

The weekend was full of high-octane revelations, beginning with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s acknowledgement of his deputy William Ruto’s near-slap incident at State House in 2017 when he considered leaving office after the Supreme Court nullified the results of the presidential election.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa also revealed that DP Ruto almost slapped him too at State House in 2018.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki also could not keep his anger to himself, as he accused the Head of State of many things.

Here is all you need to know about Kenya’s politics as of July 11.

Raila fixed Uhuru, Ruto in ICC case - Prof Kindiki says

Prof Kindiki on Sunday accused the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga of plotting the trial of President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Chaos erupted following the disputed 2007 presidential elections, leading to the deaths of over 1,000 people and the displacement of many others.

Speaking at Kibunga market in Tharaka constituency on Sunday, Prof Kindiki, who was with National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, said Mr Odinga had conspired with some outsiders to have the two jailed.

He said it was a ‘betrayal of the highest order’ for President Kenyatta to throw out of government Dr Ruto and his allies who stood with him during the ICC tribulations and welcome his adversary, Mr Odinga.

“It is surprising and a serious betrayal to see President Kenyatta embracing and supporting Mr Odinga, who had plotted his arraignment at the ICC,” said Prof Kindiki.

He said the Head of State is also unthankful because Dr Ruto helped him win twice “and now he is openly campaigning for Mr Odinga”.

Sonko, Thang’wa missing from IEBC final list

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released a gazette notice on all candidates seeking seats in the August 9 General Election, just days after the agency was accused of printing ballot papers before releasing the notice.

The gazette notice, dated July 1, 2022, lists four presidential candidates and their running mates. These are Azimio’s Mr Odinga, Kenya Kwanza’s Dr Ruto, George Luchiri Wajackoyah of Roots Party and Waihiga Mwaure of Agano Party.

Conspicuously absent from the notice is Mike Sonko, who is eyeing the Mombasa governor’s position, and Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, who was suspected to be Wiper’s preferred replacement for Mr Sonko.

Also missing from the list is Mr Karungo Thang’wa, who had been picked as the UDA candidate in the Kiambu senatorial race.

On June 9, Wiper confirmed that it had submitted a letter to the IEBC nominating Mr Mbogo as its governor candidate for the Mombasa seat but said the agency had failed to act on the letter.

Mr Sonko has challenged the verdict given by the IEBC Disputes Resolution Committee to bar him from vying, even as he asked the High Court in Mombasa to restrain the electoral agency from gazetting governor candidates and printing ballot papers.

Mr Thang’wa is also missing from the gazette notice, days after the High Court ordered the IEBC to clear him to contest in the Kiambu Senate race. The IEBC barred him from contesting on the grounds that he had been impeached because of graft.

Uhuru explains why he chose Martha Karua as Raila’s running mate

President Kenyatta chose Martha Karua to deputise Azimio’s Mr Odinga to safeguard the interests of the Mt Kenya region, the Head of State revealed.

The President, in an address Saturday to religious leaders from Mt Kenya counties, for the first time explained his choice of Ms Karua that generated so much political heat that at one point Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka bolted from the coalition.

President Kenyatta had, in a pact with Mr Odinga, retained the right to appoint the Azimio coalition running mate on the understanding that he would offer his backing for the ODM leader’s presidential candidacy.

"I settled on Martha Karua not because she is my friend. In fact, you all know Martha and myself hardly agreed on anything there before. She even ran against me in 2013. But I settled on her because I have full confidence that our community is safe in her hands,” said the President.

He told over 1,500 clerics that the Narc-Kenya leader emerged the favourite in a crowded field that also included Mr Musyoka and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth due to her integrity and principles.

“Even if I was slapped because of my decision to resign, I would have asked them to slap the other side … I did not have space for war. There can be no development without peace and stability.”

100,000 police to safeguard August polls

At least 100,000 police officers will provide security during the August 9 General Election, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has said, adding that the officers will be dispatched to all polling stations.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday evening at Kathaka Primary School in Kirinyaga County during celebrations to mark 50 years since its inception, Dr Kibicho assured Kenyans that the polls will be peaceful.

"We are fully prepared for the polls and there will be no chaos," said Dr Kibicho, an alumnus of the school.

The Interior PS said his ministry would work closely with the IEBC to ensure that there are no disruptions.

He lashed out at Kenya Kwanza leaders for attacking chiefs while campaigning.

He dismissed claims that chiefs were being used by the state to campaign for Azimio’s Mr Odinga.

There will be no handshake between me and Raila- DP Ruto says

Dr Ruto has ruled out a handshake with the Azimio presidential candidate, Mr Odinga, if the DP wins the election in August.

Citing the March 9, 2018 handshake between Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta, the DP said Mr Odinga “is fond of forcing his way into government”.

“I have told him that there is no uprooting of railway lines this time. There will be no swearing himself in as President. We will ensure he goes to Bondo if he disturbs the peace,” the DP said when he campaigned in Turkana County on Saturday.

“You threatened people in 2017 and thought there would be no elections. After you boycotted the election, you blackmailed your way into the handshake government. That was the end of the blackmail, threats and games you have played.”

He added that Kenyans have the democratic right to choose the leaders they want.

Dr Ruto said Mr Odinga’s threat to boycott the election if the IEBC does not use the manual voter register is aimed at forcing his way into the next government “like he did in 2017 and 2018”.

Day Ruto nearly slapped me - CS Wamalwa

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa on Saturday said DP Ruto nearly slapped him when he led a delegation from Western Kenya to State House in 2018.

Mr Wamalwa, who spoke during an Azimio rally at the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, said Dr Ruto was angry because he had not been informed about the visit.

“The DP was very furious and demanded my resignation. He wanted me to explain why I had taken the leaders to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta without his permission,” the minister said.

Mr Wamalwa added that Dr Ruto confronted Interior CS Fred Matiang’i when President Kenyatta gave the latter additional government responsibilities.

“I have forgiven the DP for the embarrassment he caused me. The incidents show that he cannot be trusted with leadership,” Mr Wamalwa said.

Last week, the Daily Nation ran an article on a leaked audio clip in which Dr Ruto is heard saying he nearly slapped the President in 2017.

The President had said he was ready to step down after the Supreme Court nullified his re-election.