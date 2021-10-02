Wafula Chebukati: IEBC to gazette 2022 poll date in January

Wafula Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati addresses journalists during a meeting with the Political Parties Liaison Committee in Nairobi yesterday. He asked concerned State agencies to address insecurity in some parts of the country.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko  &  Walter Menya

 The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has reversed course and acquiesced to political parties’ demand for a longer nomination period by gazetting the poll date two months earlier.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.