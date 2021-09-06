Ex-Senator Paul Njoroge in court to postpone 2022 election

Former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge Ben has moved to court seeking he postponement of next year’s General Election.

He is seeking postponement on grounds that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was not properly constituted when it set the 2022 election date.

In a petition under certificate of urgency, Mr Njoroge says IEBC did not have a substantive CEO when it settled on August 9, 2022 as next year’s General Election date.

“The intended Presidential Elections of 9th August, 2022 is imposed on the People of Kenya through an administrative fiat of the 1st Respondent and, therefore, illegal, irregular and illegitimate,” he said in an affidavit filed in court.

Mr Njoroge says pursuant to the declaration, IEBC has embarked and initiated very costly and ambitious administrative processes including tendering for and procurement of various hardware and software materials, as well as personnel to be used during the poll.

He says at the time of tendering and procurement of various hardware and software materials and personnel, IEBC was improperly constituted as it did not have the requisite proper quorum of its commissioners.

He also says the government has allocated billions ahead of the poll and more is yet to be released to meet IEBC’s budgetary needs.

“There is or exists serious danger or risk that the 1st Respondent (IEBC) will continue to hold and conduct the said intended Presidential Elections of August 9, 2022 and the respondents will proceed to release and or allocate the further/remaining sums of monies to the 1st Respondent which would be extremely detrimental to the tax-payers and people of Kenya,” he said.