I will not extend my term, Uhuru Kenyatta assures

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the Building Bridges Initiative, which was thrown out by the Court of Appeal last week, was neither meant to extend his term nor lock anyone out of 2022 State House succession.

By  Onyango K'Onyango

President Kenyatta has rubbished fears that he will extend his term beyond 10 years, assuring Kenyans that elections to pick his successor will be held on the stipulated date of August 9, 2022.

