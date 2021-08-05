President Uhuru Kenyatta nominates four IEBC commissioners

IEBC commissioners nominees

From left: Juliana Cherera,  Francis Mathenge Wanderi, Irene Cherop Masit and Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya who have been nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as IEBC commissioners.    

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated four individuals to replace commissioners who resigned from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.  

