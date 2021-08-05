President Uhuru Kenyatta nominates four IEBC commissioners

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated four individuals to replace commissioners who resigned from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The nominees are Ms Juliana Cherera, Mr Francis Mathenge, Ms Irene Cherop Masit and Mr Justus Abonyo Nyang’aya.

President Kenyatta picked the four names from a list of eight forwarded to him by the selection panel. The four will now appear before the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee for vetting.

Sources in Parliament told Nation.Africa that the notification is yet to be formally read in the House by Speaker Justin Muturi.

Ms Cherera is an educationist while Mr Nyang’aya is a human rights activist. Mr Wanderi served as the chairperson of the Export Processing Zone, while Ms Masit is a member of the board of the National-Government Constituency Development Fund. She unsuccessfully vied for the position of Elgeyo Marakwet Women Representative in the 2017 polls.

Also interviewed by the selection panel were Naisiae Tobiko, Kagwiria Mbogori, Richard Okoth Oduor and Justus Munyithya.

Should the Speaker forward the names of the nominees to the House Justice and Legal Affairs committee, the team will have 21 days to conduct the approval hearings to determine the suitability of the nominees for appointment as IEBC commissioners.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the House, which is required either to approve or reject the report. If approved, the list will be forwarded to the president for formal appointment.

Of the 21 days, seven days will be allocated to advertising in local dailies to give a chance to the public to express their dissatisfaction with any of the four nominees.