US urges rejection of CS nominees with integrity issues

The United States government has urged Parliament to reject any Cabinet Secretary nominees with integrity questions.

The US through its Embassy made the statement on a day the National Assembly kicked off the vetting of President William Ruto’s nominees to the Cabinet. Dr Ruto was forced by the protesting youths to dissolve his Cabinet over alleged corruption, incompetence, and arrogance.

“As Kenyans look ahead to the vetting of Cabinet nominees beginning today, we recognize the importance of integrity in public service and the National Assembly’s vital role in upholding Chapter Six of Kenya’s Constitution,” the Embassy said in a statement posted on X.

Chapter Six of the Constitution provides for adherence to the highest standards of integrity, competence, and diligence by state officers.

The statement comes barely a day after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wrote to the Clerk of the National Assembly expressing reservations over the nomination of former Kakamega governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, to the Cabinet.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, has also received numerous petitions, some objecting to the nomination of the individuals.

In the letter, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak noted that the graft investigation into President William Ruto's nominee for the position of Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development is still ongoing.

"The commission conducted an investigation on allegations of corruption against the nominee for offences committed during his stint as the Governor of Kakamega County,” said a letter signed by the EACC boss.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, Mr Mbarak noted that the commission submitted a report to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), recommending the prosecution of Mr Oparanya on various charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of office and money laundering.

While Mr Oparanya obtained a conservatory order staying any arrest or prosecution based on information obtained by EACC under investigative warrants granted to the commission, Mr Mbarak noted that the matter is still pending in court.

“The conservatory order was issued by the High Court in Kakamega Constitutional and Human Rights Petition No.E019 of 2023,” noted the letter to the Clerk dated July 29, 2024.