Dinner in the Dark: Sh10,000-per-plate journey into world of the blind

"I can see, and that is why I can be happy, in what you call the dark, but which to me is golden. I can see a God-made world, not a man-made world."

This is a famous quote by Helen Adams Keller, an American author, disability rights advocate, political activist and a lecturer who lost her sight and her hearing at 19 months old after a bout of illness.

And a fortnight ago, through her eyes, I got an opportunity to witness this God-made world in a very unique but thought-provoking event held during the Festival for Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in Kisumu.

On August 27, 2024, together with my Nation colleagues, I was at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel on Kisumu Kakamega road by 7pm, to cover an event.

The invitation from the Kenya Society for the Blind indicated that we will be covering a special event dubbed “Dinner in the Dark”.

Just the theme of the night invoked every ounce of curiosity in me.

Together with other guests who wanted to have the experience of a lifetime, we were ushered in by the organisers to a lounge so that we could be put in groups of eight.

Around 8pm, we stood at the entrance and we were given instructions by stewards from the visually impaired community, who were doubling up as our guides and waiters in the dark room.

Some of the guests at "Dinner in the Dark" event organised by Kenya Society for the Blind at Grand Royal Swiss Hotel, Kisumu on August 27, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

We parted with our phones, which were tucked into some bags and labelled with stickers, while other people left their jewelry and watches since glittering items were not allowed, lest they emit light in the dark room.

With our left hands on each other’s left shoulder, we entered a man-made tunnel covered with black curtains— ushering us into a pitch dark hall.

We kept contact with each other but it got rather scary when we could not tell where we were or were going, but our guide-cum-waiter Lawrence, who is visually impaired, had no difficulty and we were wondering how he maneuvered in between tables in the dark hall to set us up.

This was more than just an event. It gave guests an opportunity to change perspectives and foster a community that understands and supports the visually impaired.

But as Keller put it: "There is no better way to thank God for your sight than by giving a helping hand to someone in the dark.”

While the gesture is usually offered by those with normal eye-sight to the visually impaired during the day, for the two and a half hours, I together with other guests were in the dark room, the roles changed as we surrendered all our lives to the blind.

Participants are typically guided by visually impaired waiters who are adept at navigating without sight.

This not only provides employment opportunities for the visually impaired but also demonstrates their capabilities and independence.

Marsden Madoka (centre) and other guests during "Dinner in the Dark" event organised by Kenya Society for the Blind at Grand Royal Swiss Hotel, Kisumu on August 27, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

At our table, one by one, Lawrence helped us to locate our seats and told us the first course was in front of us.

To help us locate where the cutlery was, he used the arms of the clock.

“At 12 O’clock is your plate and your first course dinner, your knife and spoon, should you choose to use them, at 3 O’clock while your fork is on your 9, enjoy your meal,” he said.

I wasn’t sure of what I was eating but it tasted like a sandwich or a slice of pizza with soup.

There were some buns also at the centre of the table and four bottles of water. Only a few of us managed to get some.

With my years of experience in watching action movies, it was not difficult to locate the cutlery.

We enjoyed the meal in a completely darkened environment, where senses other than sight—taste, hearing, touch, and smell—are heightened, providing a unique and memorable dining experience.

But later during the main course, which was mashed potatoes and fried beef going by my taste buds, many of us reverted to using our bare fingers, after many failed attempts to use cutlery in the dark.

Participants being briefed on how to get into the hall during the "Dinner in the Dark" event at Grand Royal Swiss Hote, Kisumu, on August 27, 2024.

Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

We had already started conversing among ourselves at the table, and the same was in all the other tables, which were occupied by other guests— including Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who I could only locate through his deep voice.

“Rushdie, let us appreciate and thank God when all our faculties are still functioning 100 percent,” said Mr Phillip Adundo, a friend who works with the county government of Kisumu and was sitting next to me.

Mr Adundo challenged me to take notes in the dark, documenting our blow by blow experience and later have a chance to view whether the writings were in a straight line or made sense.

I took up the challenge but of course after reviewing the outcome just made us burst into laughter.

However, there were some comforting moments when there was a music interlude courtesy of the society’s live band with Phil Collins’ Another Day in Paradise making people go wild in the dark.

Two more afro fusion tunes were played by the band, even as one of the members shouted: “Don’t be afraid of dancing in the dark, after all nobody can tell if you have two left feet.”

Two-and-a-half hours appeared longer than six hours with many questions lingering in my mind, like what if there is a pandemonium and people start scampering for safety, what would happen?

The dinner provided me a chance to gain a first-hand experience of the daily challenges faced by visually impaired individuals.

Slowly by slowly, Mr Adundo’s earlier statement sunk in as the clock turned and Lawrence continued to make numerous trips comfortably bringing us dessert, in an environment that was seemingly new to us, but one that he lives every single day.

One of the guests at "Dinner in the Dark" event organised by Kenya Society for the Blind at Grand Royal Swiss Hotel, Kisumu on August 27, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

But after the performance by the band, there were some speeches delivered in the dark, but gradually the room was lit, with organisers explaining that this was to allow our eyes to get used to the light slowly.

And when the room was completely lit, there was a mixture of relief and appreciation of our gift of sight.

For many, the Sh10,000-a-plate dinner achieved its objective.

It for sure provided participants with an experience that fostered empathy and understanding for those who navigate the world without sight.

After the dinner, I had a chance to interview one of the visually impaired individuals, Mr Ivan Omondi Odera, who was sighted for 34 years but turned blind after an acid attack.

“I have been blind for almost 10 years now and can give you the best of both worlds which is with and without sigh,” said Mr Omondi.

“I walked into this world as an adult and that is to show that anyone can be a person with a disability and that is why while designing anything, think of it from a stand point that you may subscribe to this club anytime.”

According to the Kenya Society for the Blind Executive Director Samson Waweru, the best way to be listened to and accommodated is by including those who are sighted into their world.

Guests arrive at "Dinner in the Dark" event organised by Kenya Society for the Blind at Grand Royal Swiss Hotel, Kisumu on August 27, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation Media Group

“The dinning in the dark was to make them experience the challenges we face every day such as use of cutlery and pouring water on ourselves as we try to fill the gas,” said Mr Waweru.

He pointed out that many people are losing sight every other year and called on Kenyans get screened regularly.

In Kenya, it is estimated that there are 1.66 new cases of blindness per 1000 per year in all ages. This is approximately 76,000 new cases annually out of a total population of 46 million.

Some of the leading causes of chronic blindness include cataract glaucoma, age-related degeneration, trachoma, and eye conditions in children (For instance Vitamin A deficiency).

According to a research survey dubbed ‘Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness’, under the Christian Blind Mission Vision Impact Project, about 7.5 million Kenyans need eye care services due to cataracts, diabetic eye complications, refractive errors, trachoma, allergies, and reading difficulties.

Prof Nyong’o termed the experience as “very worth it” since it is different from walking in the dark.

“This was different, at least in the dark you will see fireflies but this was pitch dark. It is good to experience what others go through so that you know they have developed some senses that you do not have. It only means that if you can adapt to your environment, you cannot be handicapped and that is why we say disability is not inability,” he said.

The dinner is one of the KSB’s fundraising events and it is intended to create forums to foster collaborations, networks and relationships

The experience has definitely changed how I perceive people with visual impairment.