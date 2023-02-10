Uhuru's Jubilee targets 'rebel' MPs for expulsion after Ruto meeting

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has singled out four "rebel" Members of Parliament for possible expulsion.

The party has accused nominated MP Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega (East African Legislative Assembly), Adan Keynan (Eldas) and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo of instigating an internal rebellion.

The four are accused of initiating a recent visit to State House where Jubilee elected leaders met with and declared their support for President William Ruto.

Others who attended the meeting were MPs David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Dan Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Joseph Githuku (Lamu), Omar Shurie (Balambala) and John Waluke (Sirisia).

President William Ruto together with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi, after a meeting with MPs from the Jubilee party led by Nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega on January 26, 2023. Photo credit: PCS

The party on Saturday wrote to the four lawmakers informing them of impending punishment for defying the outfit.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni told Nation.Africa that the party will do everything including expelling the MPs so as to restore discipline.

The four are set to be summoned to appear before its disciplinary committee to respond to accusations of being disloyal to the party.

“We are in a receipt of a petition from one of our members of the party accusing you of among other things; acting in a manner disloyal to Jubilee Party, advanced positions that are contrary to the position of Jubilee Party; demonstrated lack of respect to the decision made by Jubilee party and demonstrated lack of disrespect for the party organs,” state the letters issued to each of the four lawmakers.

“This is to notify you that the said petition has been forwarded to the Party Disciplinary Committee as provided for by our party constitution to process...they will be contacting you in due process.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) with nominated MP Sabina Chege at Harambee House Annex on January 20, 2023. Photo credit: DPS

Mr Kioni said the party will implement any decision recommended by the committee set to probe the four members.

“We have picked the four because they are the ring leaders instigating our members to join Kenya Kwanza. We are in the process of doing everything that we can to restore discipline and to defend the Constitution,” he added.

Kioni, Murathe suspended

Hours after the letters were issued to the MPs, Jubilee Party’s top organ moved to suspend Mr Kioni and vice chair David Murathe.

The National Executive Council (NEC) has now appointed EALA legislator Kanini Kega as SG in an acting capacity.

