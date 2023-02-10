What suspension? Jeremiah Kioni insists he's still Jubilee SG

Jeremiah Kioni has downplayed reports that he has been kicked out of Jubilee leadership.

He maintains that he is still the Jubilee secretary general and that the party is firmly in Azimio.

He called out Jubilee members who have aligned with the Kenya Kwanza administration, terming them sellouts.

He also called out President Ruto's administration, which he accused of buying out Azimio politicians ostensibly to weaken the opposition.

"Those in State House and elsewhere have started a dangerous plot to ensure they weaken the opposition by buying out Azimio parties. We know that a small group led by those went to State House the other day has met in Nakuru and said that Jubilee has bolted out of Azimio,” he said.

“That is a lie. I am here as the Jubilee secretary general. Azimio will remain in Azimio forever. Uhuru Kenyatta will remain in Azimio forever. Those paid by State House to destroy parties should pave the way," he charged at the Azimio rally in Mlolongo Township in Machakos County.

Earlier, Jubilee Party’s top organ suspended Mr Kioni as its SG and vice chair David Murathe.