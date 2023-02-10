Jubilee Party suspends Murathe, Kioni, to quit Azimio coalition
Jubilee Party’s top organ has suspended vice chair David Murathe and secretary general Jeremiah Kioni.
The National Executive Council (NEC) that met at the Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru appointed East African Legislative Assembly legislator Kanini Kega as SG in an acting capacity.
Further, the party has announced that it is on its way out of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.
The NEC was chaired by Nelson Dzuya (Chairman) and attended by other members including Kanini Kega, Dr Naom Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi, Bonface Gatobu, Peter Mositet, Joshua Kutuny and Dr Rachel Nyamai, among others.
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta remains the Jubilee party leader.
However, Mr Kioni has downplayed reports that he has been kicked out of Jubilee leadership.
He maintains that he is still the Jubilee secretary general and that the party is firmly in Azimio.