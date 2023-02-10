Jubilee Party suspends Murathe, Kioni, to quit Azimio coalition

Jubilee Party’s top organ has suspended vice chair David Murathe and secretary general Jeremiah Kioni.

The National Executive Council (NEC) that met at the Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru appointed East African Legislative Assembly legislator Kanini Kega as SG in an acting capacity.

Further, the party has announced that it is on its way out of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega addressing the media at Nakuru's Sarova Woodlands Hotel, on February 10, 2022, after the meeting that suspended SG Jeremiah Kioni and vice chairman David Murathe. Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

The NEC was chaired by Nelson Dzuya (Chairman) and attended by other members including Kanini Kega, Dr Naom Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi, Bonface Gatobu, Peter Mositet, Joshua Kutuny and Dr Rachel Nyamai, among others.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta remains the Jubilee party leader.

However, Mr Kioni has downplayed reports that he has been kicked out of Jubilee leadership.