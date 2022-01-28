Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021, at State House, Nairobi, on January 27, 2021. It was witnessed by State House, Public Service and parliamentary officials.

Uhuru’s assent to coalition parties bill opens new political battlefront

By  Patrick Lang'at

What you need to know:

  • Initial intention of the amendments was to bring together up to 15 parties backing Azimio la Umoja outfit.
  • Law has handed a lifeline to DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team, which now plans to also reap big from its provisions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speedy assent to the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill has heralded a new political order that will see presidential contenders compete to form coalitions with rival camps, and potentially thrown the August 9 General Election race wide open.

