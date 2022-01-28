Martin Wambora

Council of Governors Chair Martin Wambora gives his views on the Political parties (Amendment) Bill before a Senate Committee on January 20, 2021.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

How the coalition party law changes the game

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Bill early Thursday at a ceremony attended by senior officials.
  • New law hands the registrar’s office massive powers in the management political parties.

With the new law, political parties will now enter into talks and where they agree to work together, submit the instruments of their coalitions to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties four months to polls date.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.