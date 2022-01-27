President Uhuru Kenyatta signs Political Parties Bill into law

President Uhuru Kenyatta on assenting to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 at State House, Nairobi. He has signed  the Political Parties Amendment Bill into law after approval by National Assembly and Senate.

By  Joel Odidi  &  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed the recently enacted Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.

