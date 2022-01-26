Uhuru, Raila claim Senate victory as political parties Bill sails through

The Senate

The Senate building in Nairobi on May 24, 2020. 

logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

Senators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday crushed opposition from Deputy President William Ruto’s camp and successfully pushed through the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

