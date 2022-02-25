Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses leaders and representatives of special interest groups at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County on February 23, 2022.

Uhuru embrace of fringe parties double-edged sword

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

  • President Kenyatta is out to popularise the Azimio la Umoja alliance on which ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to run for the presidency.
  • The Head of State said that those with fringe parties will not be required to fold them to join the alliance.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to extend an olive branch to small parties in Mt Kenya region opens up space for key politicians in the region, even as their proliferation eats into the ruling Jubilee Party’s turf.

