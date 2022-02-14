Jubilee Revival

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) with political leaders from Mandera County at State House Nairobi.  

| Photo | PSCU

Politics

Prime

Inside Uhuru’s grand Jubilee Party revival plan

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

The ruling Jubilee Party has launched an aggressive campaign to reclaim its lost glory and revive its dwindling fortunes after losing dozens of members to the United Democratic Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.