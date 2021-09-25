Tiaty MP William Kamket
Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

This man Kamket: Is controversial MP the new Francis Lotodo?

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His leadership can be likened to that of the former powerful minister and prominent Moi-era Pokot politician Francis Lotodo, who could not be deterred from defending his people, no matter how sensitive the matter was.

Tiaty MP William Kamket, the controversial Kanu MP charged last week with incitement to violence, is not new to controversy and accusations linking him to perennial insecurity in the North Rift.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.