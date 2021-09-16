Laikipia clashes: Tiaty MP William Kamket freed, barred from volatile areas

Tiaty MP William Kamke

Tiaty MP William Kamket (right), who was on September 14, 2021 charged in Nakuru County with inciting residents of Ol Moran in Laikipia County.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Tiaty MP William Kamket was Thursday released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of the same amount, with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh800,000.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.