Laikipia clashes: Tiaty MP William Kamket freed, barred from volatile areas

Tiaty MP William Kamket was Thursday released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of the same amount, with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh800,000.

The MP was charged in Nakuru County on Tuesday with uttering words aimed at inciting hatred among different communities living on Ol Moran, Laikipia County.

The charge sheet produced in court indicated that during a meeting held on July 16, 2021 in Amaya, Tiaty Constituency in Baringo County, the MP uttered words that were aimed at perpetrating hatred between different communities in Ol Moran.

Mr Kamket denied the charge and was ordered to remain in police custody for two more days ahead of the court's decision on his bond terms.

In court on Thursday, Nakuru Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui issued orders restraining the MP from intimidating or contacting witnesses identified by the police as well as discussing or making statements relating to the matter, pending hearing and determination of the case.