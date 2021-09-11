Climate, land issues driving Laikipia strife

Ole Naishu Conservancy

Herders graze their cattle at Ole Naishu Conservancy in Laikipia North in August following an agreement.

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

 May 13 was like any other day at the Laikipia Nature Conservancy. Suddenly, its director, Kuki Gallman, made a distress call; she had been shot by cattle raiders while driving along the southern boundary of the property.

