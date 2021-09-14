William Kamket charged with incitement in Ol Moran
Tiaty MP William Kamket has been charged in Nakuru with uttering words aimed at inciting hatred among different communities living on Ol Moran, Laikipia County.
The charge sheet produced in court on Tuesday indicated that during a meeting held on July 16, 2021 in Amaya, Tiaty Constituency in Baringo County, the MP uttered words that were aimed at perpetrating hatred between different communities in Ol Moran area.
Mr Kamket denied the charge.
The court then directed that police detain him for two days pending a ruling on his bond terms on Thursday.
More follows...