William Kamket charged with incitement in Ol Moran

Tiaty MP William Kamke

Tiaty MP William Kamket (right) who was on September 14, 2021 charged in Nakuru with inciting residents of Ol Moran in Laikipia County.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Tiaty MP William Kamket has been charged in Nakuru with uttering words aimed at inciting hatred among different communities living on Ol Moran, Laikipia County.

