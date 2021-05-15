Susan Kihika gets new role in William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid

Susan Kihika

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika in a past function at Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru Town.

 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika is expected to play a key role in Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Ms Kihika has been popularising United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at the grassroots in Nakuru County.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.