State to withdraw guns from leaders linked to by-election chaos - Matiang'i

All firearm licences belonging to leaders involved in yesterday's by-election chaos will be suspended immediately, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said.

Additionally, he said, the politicians involved will no longer just be taken to court. The government will now seek to invoke Chapter 6 of the Constitution and ensure they are declared unfit for office.

"We can't have leaders paying bonds of Sh10,000 and wait for the (case) mention after around 10 months. By the time they are back to court, they have slapped ten other people and constantly keep paying bonds," Dr Matiang'i said on Friday.

He was speaking at the Kempinski hotel in Nairobi during the launch of the National Land Commission's 2021/2026 strategic plan.

While he did not name names of the affected politicians, blows, kicks and arrests dominated the mini polls held yesterday as the elections brought out the worst of politicians and their supporters.

In Matungu, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was a wanted man after he was caught on camera slapping an IEBC official while Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala's bodyguard was arrested for shooting a resident.

Former CS Echesa caught on video slapping an election official.

In Nakuru, journalists bore the brunt of attacks by youths allied to politicians.