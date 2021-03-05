Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Politics

Slaps, teargas, arrests mark mini-polls as candidates, supporters cry foul

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Slaps, blows, kicks and arrests dominated the by-elections held yesterday as the high stakes placed on the mini-polls brought out the worst of politicians and their supporters.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.