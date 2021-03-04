MCK condemns attack on journalists during London Ward mini-poll

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned the attack on four journalists who were covering the London Ward by-election in Nakuru County.

In a statement to themedia, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo condemned the incident in which journalists Evans Asiba (Citizen TV) Regina Wangui (Kameme), Kigotho Mwangi (K24TV) and Elijah Cherutich (Emoo FM) were attacked by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party supporters.

The four were covering the by-election at the Milimani Primary School polling center when the incident occurred.

“The MCK wishes to state that such acts of violence against journalists and media practitioners are unacceptable and a violation of press freedom as provided under Article 34 and 35 of the Constitution,” Mr Omwoyo said in the statement.

Investigate attack

The MCK boss further called on the police to expeditiously investigate the matter which was reported at the Central Police station in order to bring the culprits to book.

Mr Omwoyo also cautioned the public against attacking journalists, noting that such and act amounts to a crime punishable by law.

The London Ward by-election was marred with chaos as supporters of rival candidates clashed with the police over claims of voter bribery.

Police were at one point forced to lob tear gas canisters to disperse the surging group and quell the tension at the polling station.

During the attack, the journalists sustained injuries on the head and limbs.



