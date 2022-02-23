Sagana III: Delegates arrive ahead of President Uhuru’s address
Thousands of delegates have arrived at Sagana State Lodge in Mathira, Nyeri County for the Sagana III Meeting where President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address supporters in his Mt Kenya Region.
Senior government officials and politicians continue to arrive at the lodge among them Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) and Maina Kamanda (nominated).
Also in attendance are former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and former Dagoretti North MP Dennis Waweru.