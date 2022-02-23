UHuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta who on February 23, 2022 begins confronting possibly the biggest hurdle to managing his succession as he faces the hostile Mt Kenya region.

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Disparaged, humiliated and chided, Uhuru faces his ghosts

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

President Uhuru Kenyatta today (Wednesday) begins confronting possibly the biggest hurdle to managing his succession as he faces the hostile Mt Kenya region, which has rebelled against him and banked on his insubordinate deputy, William Ruto.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.