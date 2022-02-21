President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a past meeting with over 7,000 leaders from Mt Kenya at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County, on February 2, 2021.

| PSCU

Politics

Prime

Mt Kenya wish list as Uhuru Sagana III meeting beckons

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meeting comes ahead of Jubilee Party’s NDC expected to endorse Mr Odinga’s bid.
  • Leaders looking forward to President explaining ‘divorce’ with his deputy.

The political future of Mt Kenya, the fallout between President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto and the region’s development will be top on the agenda when the Head of State convenes Sagana Three meeting in Nyeri this week. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.