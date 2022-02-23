Uhuru to face the mountain this morning

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a past meeting with over 7,000 leaders from Mt Kenya at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County, on February 2, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Nicholas Komu  &  Gitonga Marete

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today be on his home turf in a do-or-die attempt to reclaim his position as the Mt Kenya political kingpin.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.