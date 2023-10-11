Ruto now signals fresh camaraderie with Kenyatta, Raila

President William Ruto used his four-day Nyanza development tour to signal fresh camaraderie with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga, following a gruelling battle in last year's election in which the two had ganged up against him.

In a rare occasion in Kisumu on Monday, the Head of State fulfilled with a deep sense of gratitude and admiration, offered praise to his predecessor during the launch of the MV Uhuru II at the Kisumu Shipyard.

"I must congratulate my predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who displayed remarkable foresight in envisioning the transformation of this shipyard," President Ruto said.

He reminisced about one morning when President Kenyatta had invited him to Kisumu, igniting a journey that would lead to the momentous occasion of the MV Uhuru II launch.

"When we first set foot here, what met our eyes was nothing but a heap of dirt, wreckage, and aging structures," president Ruto remarked.

He went on: "To witness the incredible transformation we are witnessing today is nothing short of a phenomenon. Both President Uhuru Kenyatta and the innovative leadership of our military have played indispensable roles in propelling this program to its current state."

The praises on his former boss came hot on the heels of his hints at a fresh reunion with opposition chief Raila Odinga, recalling their past working relationship in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

While addressing several roadside rallies in the region that largely voted for the ODM boss, President Ruto said he was Mr Odinga’s confidant when they worked together in ODM in the past, and now that he is president, their reunion had started bearing fruits.

“Si mnajua ata mimi nilikuwa ODM siku moja, si mnajua ata mimi nilikuwa mtu ya baba, lakini si mnajua siku hizi kwa sababu mimi ni rais, baba amekuwa tena mtu yangu, sasa shida iko wapi? Si maneni iko namna hiyo,” (You all know that I was in ODM at one point, you know I was baba’s (Mr Odinga’s) confidant, you know now that I’m the president, he has become my associate, where is the problem? That’s how things are),” president Ruto declared in Homa Bay.

He went on: “You know I have voted for Agwambo (Mr Odinga), yet he has never voted for me. Now I’m waiting for him in 2027, because if he is not running, I will compete with Kalonzo.”

While speaking in Usenge in Mr Odinga’s turf of Bondo, the president called on Mr Odinga to support his presidency to ensure he delivers to the common mwananchi.

He also asked the locals to support him just like the people of his home turf of Uasin Gishu gave Mr Odinga more than 20 per cent of the votes.

Dr Ruto who once worked closely with Mr Odinga back in 2007 alongside Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said they had a mission of getting the presidency and since he has captured it, there is need for the ODM leader to support him.

The duo worked together under the ODM Pentagon in 2007 before the disputed election after former president Mwai Kibaki was declared winner, leading to months of political turmoil that led to loss of 1,000 lives and more than 600,000 people displaced.

The president also openly acknowledged his predecessors work, unusual with Kenya Kwanza leaders including deputy president Rigathi Gachagua who have always linked Mr Kenyatta to the current economic hardship the country is facing.

"When I assumed the office of the Presidency, one of my very first decisions were prompted by a query from the leadership of our military. They sought to ascertain whether this project should continue and if it remained a priority for the new administration," President Ruto recounted.

"Without a moment's hesitation, I assured them that not only would this project continue, but it would be accelerated."

A smile of pride and satisfaction graced the Head of State's countenance as he admired the gleaming MV Uhuru II, a symbol of Kenya's unwavering commitment to progress, development, and the enduring legacy of leadership that had culminated in this historic moment.

Simmering tension had long festered between the former and current head of state, manifesting in a series of pointed political skirmishes.

At the heart of this heated exchange were the contentious issues of succession politics, the performance of the Jubilee government, and allegations of betrayal emanating from both sides.

The once-unbreakable bond between the former president and his deputy had fractured irreparably, leading to a heightened level of verbal sparring and confrontation.

President Kenyatta had unambiguously demonstrated his support for Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

He had gone a step further by publicly endorsing Odinga as his preferred successor, much to the evident displeasure of his deputy.

But even as they embrace the overtures by the president to Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, leaders from Nyanza region insist that such engagements with the UDA leader can only happen after the conclusion of Bonus talks and when the outcome is known.

“Before the Bomas talks are concluded, and we know the outcome, we have got no business entertaining Ruto politically. We cannot be in a hurry to engage with Ruto politically until the Bomas talks are concluded and we are given directions by our party leader,” said Mr Opiyo Wandayi. Leader of the minority in the National Assembly.

The other leaders warned the President against pegging his hopes on his forays to win their hearts.

"We are telling Ruto that many have tried this route he is taking and failed miserably. He is wasting time trying to convert our people," said Mr Masara, MP Suna West.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga urged the people of Nyanza to pray for Mr Odinga to overcome the many challenges he is facing.

“All I am asking Raial supporters to do is to pray for Jakom because of the challenges he is facing. He has our interests at heart,”said Ms Odinga