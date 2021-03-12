Ruto suspends campaigns after Uhuru bans political gatherings

Deputy President William Ruto has indefinitely suspended his countrywide public engagements aimed at popularising his 'Hustler Nation' narrative.

The DP made the announcement shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned all political gatherings for 30 days to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While noting an increase in the positivity rate in Kenya over the last few weeks, amid what is believed to be a third wave of infections, President Kenyatta said such functions, alongside other public and social gatherings, are significant contributors to the spread of the deadly virus.

"I direct national government administration officers and the National Police Service and county government enforcement officers to strictly enforce this order regardless of the social and political standing of the conveners, of these political [and social] gatherings]," the president said while addressing the nation from State House, Nairobi on Friday.

The DP later said that due to increasing numbers of Covid-19 infection rates, he is suspending his public engagements in line with the ban of political gatherings.

Presidential bid

"The Covid-19 infection rates have become a serious source of concern making it necessary for government of Kenya to take remedial measures to manage and contain pandemic. With the President's announcement of containment measures, I forthwith suspend all public engagements until further notice," the DP said on his official Twitter handle.

On Friday, the DP was in Busia County for empowerment programmes to drum up support for his presidential bid.

The DP and his allies have been fronting the 'Hustler Nation' narrative with a political sloganeering drive of Dynasties versus Hustlers ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Ruto had planned to hold a rally on Saturday in Kapenguria and Sigor in West Pokot County. He was also scheduled to open a technical institute in Sossiot, Kericho County next week.

Dr Ruto has recently toured Kericho, Meru, Trans Nzoi and Nandi counties to popularise his 'Hustler Narrative' agenda.