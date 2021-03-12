Ruto suspends campaigns after Uhuru bans political gatherings

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses residents of Port Victoria during event to empower boda-boda operators in Budalangi, Busia County on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta said political gatherings are significant contributors to the spread of Covid-19.
  • The DP and his allies have been fronting the 'Hustler Nation' ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Deputy President William Ruto has indefinitely suspended his countrywide public engagements aimed at popularising his 'Hustler Nation' narrative. 

