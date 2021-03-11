Ruto warns Mutyambai over police misdeeds ahead 2022 polls

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has blamed the police of abetting the actions of those interested in dividing the country along tribal lines. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP blames police boss of being partisan and misusing the independent institution.
  • Ruto claims the police have been abetting the actions of those interested in dividing the country along tribal lines.

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned the police against being used to cause chaos ahead of 2022 General Election. 

