Ruto to MPs: Save us from BBI as Bill heads to Parliament 

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a public gathering during the empowerment of the Hustler Cooperative Sacco and presentation of a bus to Ilmotiook Secondary School, Ilmotiook, Narok West Constituency, Narok County.

Photo credit: DPPS
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • By close of business on March 1, 42 county assemblies had submitted their decision to approve the draft bill.
  • DP Ruto has said constitutional changes in the BBI will not solve joblessness and other problems facing the country.

Deputy President William Ruto has asked MPs to remove contentious issues in the Constitution (Amendment) Bill that is to be taken to both Houses today.

