What the ground is telling Ruto in mini polls results

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies had projected the United Democratic Alliance party as the unbeatable new kid on the block but its poor showing in Western, a region he is betting big on for his presidential race next year, seems a major drawback.

The DP will have to return to the drawing board, an insider told the Nation yesterday.

Other than Central Kenya, there is no other region the DP has had public engagements, funerals and harambees more than Western Kenya, yet all that could not translate into votes. He has either been relying on the wrong pointmen or using the wrong approach, a member of his inner sanctum suggested.

Photo credit: DPPS

The DP is on the record accusing the Western Kenya voters “misusing” him, noting that they only invite him to support development projects but when it comes to voting, they shun him.

DP Ruto was using the by-elections to try and spread his tentacles across the country. But contrary to the hype that his candidates would have it easy, the dismal performance is said to have stung him, even as his allies kept a brave face in public.

Yesterday, when he toured Meru County, he avoided commenting on the elections, signalling his discomfort with the subject.

Photo credit: Cfharles Wanyoro

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had initially thought that UDA would run roughshod on everybody, say the DP’s march to State House is stoppable.

The DP is known for his tokenist brand of politics, which is sometimes used against him by opponents who say it amounts to bribery.

Even some in his camp feel he needs to scale down on splurging cash until he is assured of the corresponding support.

But the UDA win in London Ward, Nakuru County, which handed the Wheelbarrow party its firstever seat, promises to exacerbate the internal strife in the ruling Jubilee party, with the President’s men accusing DP Ruto of promoting interests of a rival party.

In London, Anthony Wachira Nzuki gifted UDA its firstever elective seat since it was unveiled last year. Mr Nzuki won the hotly contested by-election against Jubilee Party’s Francis Njoroge.

The Nation yesterday learnt that the violence experienced in the by-election informed the low voter turnout there.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kanu’s Gideon Moi, in the run-up to the polls, prevailed upon their candidates to withdraw from the race and support the Jubilee candidate in the Nakuru elections.

UDA supporters were overjoyed yesterday, saying that DP Ruto had beaten a combined force of the President, Mr Odinga and Mr Moi.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who was Mr Nzuki’s main backer in the campaigns, said the win by the UDA candidate was an indication that Jubilee Party is no longer the political powerhouse in the Rift Valley and in the country.

In Western Kenya, DP Ruto was betting big on the candidates with internal simulations showing those he was funding would easily win Matungu and Kabuchai parliamentary seats, what would have given the nascent party the much needed boost but the performance ended up being dismal sending his strategists back to the drawing board.

The exercise ended in arrests of his key allies such former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, who was yesterday declared armed and dangerous by the state moments before he turned himself in. Mr Echesa had been videotaped Thursday assaulting an elections official in Matungu.

The original plan, we gathered, was that after “a successful tour of duty in the mini elections’ there would be mass resignations of Tangatanga MPs followed by defections to UDA.

They would then defend their seats on UDA ticket but we now gather the plan has been halted to digest the signal from the by-elections. The idea was to give the new outfit some impetus ahead of the next General Election.

Having pitched camp in Western for about three years now, and never missing an opportunity to attend fundraisers or burials, DP Ruto was almost convinced that the Luhya nation was his to lose but the polls outcome has turned out to be a reality call.

Shoulder to lean on

According to the DP’s handlers, in the event Central Kenya turn their backs on him, Luhya nation is supposed to offer a shoulder to lean on and possibly pick a running mate, but the outcome of the mini polls may have sent a shockwaves in his camp even as some say he has time to win over the region.

The violence witnessed in the mini polls alarmed the country with some fearing if not checked, it may be a precursor of the next elections, hence the need to institute deterrent measures as instructed by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) that met yesterday.

Some of his allies such as former Kakamega Senator Bonni Khalwale were largely missing in action after the ground reportedly became hostile, even as accusations started flying that part of the monies meant to help the UDA candidate Alex Lanya campaign never reached him.

In public, DP’s allies hold the elections were a success and that things can only get better.

“Today after the intimidation, police attacks, voter bribery, lobbying teargas canisters at us, the great people of Nakuru Town, London Ward stood firm and voted for Antony Wachira Nzuki. No one can stop hustler nation, an idea whose time has come. Thank you Nakuru. We love you,” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said yesterday.

Meanwhile DrRuto yesterday sent a signal that he might be using UDA party as the vehicle for the 2022 presidential race as he began a three-day tour of Meru County.

Although he did not comment on the party’s performance in Thursday by-elections, Dr Ruto said the wheelbarrow, which is the UDA party symbol, signifies humble beginnings and represents various categories of work.

“We are using the wheelbarrow which signifies work. There are some who are asking why the wheelbarrow, yet their symbol is the orange, others is a cock, or flowers. What do they stand for? Out of all the people seeking endorsement, who deserves to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta?”

The Deputy President expressed confidence that he would succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his term ends in August next year.

“I used to sell chicken by the roadside and now I am the Deputy President of Kenya. People are angry with me because I am a hustler. They have seen that hustlers have joined hands and are now running scared,” he said at Nkubu market.

His ally, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said: “There are seven men who have united to fight the hustlers. We have a party, UDA, whose symbol is a wheelbarrow,” indicating that the DP could settle for the wheelbarrow party.

Dr Ruto reiterated that he was the most qualified and suited to inherit the voting bloc of Mt Kenya since he had stood with him during his darkest hour when he faced indictment at the International Criminal Court, and his efforts ensured Mr Kenyatta twice won the presidency.

He hit out at his rivals coalescing around the handshake, saying they stood no chance since they had not shown friendship to Mr Kenyatta and the region as he had.

“Don’t you all know that I am Uhuru Kenyatta’s friend? I stood by him even when he was taken to The Hague. I was also with him when (former Chief Justice David) Maraga nullified our election and we eventually triumphed.

Jamaa wa kitendawili

“A person like jamaa wa kitendawili (in reference to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga) and Watermelon don’t even know where Kirigara is. They don’t even know what the hustlers go through,” Dr Ruto told parents and students of Kirigara Primary and Secondary schools in Imenti Central.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, Imenti Central MP Kirima Ngucine and his Buuri counterpart Mugambi Rindikiiri said they would rally the region to support Dr Ruto’s bid.

They said they knew that Dr Ruto and President Kenyatta had a pre-election deal that he would support his deputy after completion of his second term.

However, Mr Linturi said they were under pressure to abandon Dr Ruto with threats of facing unspecified suits.

“The Constitution says that the president is set to retire on August 8, 2022. Should we shy away from bringing the DP to Meru so that when he reciprocates the favour to the region when he takes power? They have started threatening us with cases and KRA but we will remain steadfast,” declared Mr Linturi.

Dr Ruto toured St Anne Mission hospital, Igoji, in South Imenti where he opened a surgical theatre and met local political and religious leaders.