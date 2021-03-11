Matiang'i: 'Hustler Nation' a threat to national security

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has termed the 'Hustler Nation' narrative a threat to national security.

The 'Hustler Nation' narrative which is Deputy President William Ruto's brainchild, has come up with a political sloganeering drive of Dynasties versus Hustlers ahead of the 2022 General Election.

But while speaking on Thursday in Murang’a, where he was on a developmental tour, Matiang’i said 'Hustler Nation' narrative has the potential to create serious national security problems.

“Those are the kind of things that are giving us serious problems in matters of cohesion and general security in the way we conduct our politics,” Dr Matiang’i said.

The CS however reiterated the government's commitment to secure country before, during and after 2022 polls.

Ruto's warning

“Those isolated cases of trouble makers who are giving us some little problems here and there will be dealt with firmly,” the CS said.

Matiang’i's remarks appear to have been directed at the DP who on Thursday cautioned the police against being used to cause chaos ahead of 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an event at Kunyak Secondary School in Kipkelion West, Kericho County, the DP blamed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai of being partisan and misusing the independent institution by taking orders from other quarters.

"The IG has turned the police service into a youth wing of a political institution and demonstrating open bias against other political leaders," Ruto said.

In reference to the just concluded by-elections, the DP said the police have become an accomplice to the people who are interested in dividing the country along tribal lines ahead of next year's General Election.

"The IG should be aware that he will one day be put to account when the day of reckoning comes," he said.

Political kingpin

At the same time, Dr Matiang’i has urged Mt Kenya region voters to remain united behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and trust him to show them the way forward beyond 2022.

Coming at a time when his ministry is being accused by some politicians of trying to hijack the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and 2022 succession plan, Dr Matiang’i said the public service is solidly behind Mr Kenyatta.

“We have no time for sideshows since our main focus remains developing the nation to join the modern economies. We are following the stewardship of our president who has made it crystal clear that he will entertain no 2022 politics being played inside his government’s vaults before the official time is declared,” Matiang’i said.

The CS also said the Mt Kenya region should count itself very lucky that it has a political kingpin, who besides politics, is genuinely concerned about the best way to secure their economic interests.

BBI politics

“The president is very much concerned with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) since it seeks taking resources where populations are. BBI seeks to instill both power and resource equity based on populations and you stand to benefit alongside the rest of Kenyans,” he said.

Dr Matiang’i was on a tour of development projects in Gatanga and Kigumo Sub Counties where he opened security administration blocks in Kirwara, Kariara, Gatura and Kigumo.

He also toured Njiiris High School where he announced intention to adopt four needy children and pay their fees. He also gave out Sh500, 000 for the 1,904 school students to be treated to a special supper.